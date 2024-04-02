'9-1-1' Renewed for Season 8 at ABC!

ABC just officially renewed 9-1-1 for an 8th overall season, and second on the network, Variety reports.

If you don’t know, the fan favorite series aired its first six seasons over on Fox before the network canceled the show. ABC swooped in and saved the series, which began airing season 7 just about 2 weeks ago.

The show’s 100th episode is actually coming up this coming Thursday, so what a way to celebrate!

Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Gavin McHugh all star in the series.

This is ABC’s second major TV show renewal of the year. The network renewed a fan favorite comedy just a few weeks ago.

9-1-1 airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. You can stream past episodes on Hulu as well.