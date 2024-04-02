Adele Reveals Final Dates of Her Vegas Residency with Rescheduled Dates of Postponed Shows

Adele is heading back to Las Vegas soon to resume her Weekends with Adele residency and she just announced her final shows.

The 35-year-old singer recently was forced to make the difficult decision to postpone all of her March 2024 shows due to sickness, but she’s ready to get back on stage.

Adele will perform across five weekends in May and June, as previously scheduled, and then she’ll head back to Vegas at the end of the year to perform the rescheduled shows.

“The postponed dates for Weekends With Adele at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace from March have been rescheduled to the below dates later this year. Ticket holders for the postponed dates will be sent an email regarding their new allocated date. All other shows remain unaffected,” Adele wrote on Instagram.

The new dates are October 25, October 26, November 1, November 2, November 8, November 9, November 15, November 16, November 22, and November 23.

