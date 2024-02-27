Adele Postpones All March 2024 Shows of Las Vegas Residency Due to Sickness

Adele has made the difficult decision to postpone 10 shows of her Las Vegas residency while she focuses on her health.

The 35-year-old singer took to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon (February 27) to share a statement about what’s going on in her life right now.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency,” she began the statement.

Adele continued, “I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice. And so on doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly.”

“The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap. The postponed dates are: 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 & 30 March,” she said.

Adele captioned the post, “I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience x.”

