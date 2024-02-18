Adele Reveals Story Behind Hilarious NBA Meme

Adele is finally revealing the story behind her viral NBA meme!

Back in 2022, the “Someone Like You” singer attended the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio.

During the game, TNT’s broadcast zoomed in on Adele, who was sitting courtside. The moment blew up on social media because she looked totally unbothered and seemingly didn’t notice that all the attention was on her. The clip has since been turned into a meme.

At her recent Weekends With Adele concert in Las Vegas, the artist addressed the moment and explained what happened.

“Do you remember that viral meme of me looking like I don’t give a flying f–k? I’d like to give some context to that meme,” Adele can be heard saying in footage posted to TikTok. “I know it sounds crazy, but I really don’t like being famous, right? So obviously, I know I’m sitting courtside at a basketball game, whatever. But Rich [Paul] was working the room and, you know, talking to other players and people. I was fine. I didn’t mind. I was just there on my own, looking for Michael Jordan, to be honest with you.”

She continued, “So, the people with the camera came over and asked me twice. They were like, ‘Do you mind if we film you? Can we put you on the screen?’ I said, ‘Please don’t. I just canceled [my] Las Vegas [residency]. I really don’t wanna be [on camera]. They came back and they filmed me. So, the reason my lips look like I had filler, because I have naturally big lips. I don’t need filler. The reason I looked like a different person was because I was sulking. Because I was like, ‘These motherf–kers have come back and are filming me against my will.’”

After revealing that she did not consent to be filmed, Adele explained why she never acknowledged the camera.

“I didn’t realize they were airing it on TV. I thought it was just in the room, you know,” she stated. “But anyway, I just wanted to give some context because I was ignoring looking everywhere but in the camera. I was very annoyed because I asked not to be filmed. Also my face is very meme-able. I can’t help it.”

