Rooney Mara Is Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Joaquin Phoenix!

Rooney Mara is pregnant!

The 38-year-old La Cocina star is expecting her second baby with fiancé Joaquin Phoenix, People reports.

The actress attended the premiere of La Cocina at the Berlin Film Festival in Germany on Friday evening (February 16), where she cradled her growing baby bump under a long black dress.

Keep reading to find out more…

The couple quietly got engaged in 2019 after first meeting in 2012 on the set of the sci-fi drama Her. The two have a son River, who was born in 2020.

Their son’s name honors Phoenix‘s older brother, who died at age 23 in 1993, and starred in movies like Stand By Me, Running on Empty and My Own Private Idaho.

Congratulations to the happy family! Find out who else is expecting in 2024.