Rooney Mara Promotes New Movie 'La Cocina' in Chic Black Looks at Berlinale Film Festival

Rooney Mara is hard at work promoting her new movie La Cocina at the 74th Berlinale International Film Festival on Friday (February 16) in Berlin, Germany.

The 38-year-old actress attended a photocall for the movie at the Grand Hyatt Hotel before changing into a new look for the premiere at the Berlinale Palast.

At the photocall, Rooney wore a black suit over a matching shirt and slicked her hair back into a sleek bun.

She changed into a strapless, floor-length gown with an empire waist while posing for photos on the red carpet.

This marks the first time that we’ve seen Rooney on the red carpet since November when she attended the premiere of her partner Joaquin Phoenix‘s movie Napoleon.

The couple met on the set of Her in 2013 and have been together since. They welcomed their first child – a son named River – in 2020.

