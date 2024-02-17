Linda Hamilton Explains Why She Won't Watch 'Stranger Things' After Joining Series

Linda Hamilton has been a longtime fan of Stranger Things, but her experience with the show has changed since she joined the cast.

The actress, best known for her role in the Terminator franchise, signed on to appear in the popular Netflix show’s fifth and final season.

In a new interview, Linda explained that she wouldn’t be watching the show’s final season, despite following along over the years.

Read more about Linda Hamilton’s decision…

Speaking to Us Weekly, Linda said that the show had been “ruined” for her in a way.

“I’ve watched every season with relish. I just love it,” she said. “So it’s kind of, like, imposter syndrome where I don’t [feel that I] fit in there. That’s a whole world set in the ’80s.”

She continued, saying, “When you really buy into something, you don’t see yourself in it. So I think, in a way, it kind of ruined the show for me. I never watch [a project] once I’m in something. It would just completely take me out of the reality of it to see myself in there. So, I won’t be watching [season five].”

It has not yet been revealed what role Linda plays in the show.

In fact, Linda added that even she did not know how the show would conclude. However, she understood the reasoning.

“And it takes a lot of discipline to not know where it’s going to go. But that’s to protect it from all of the people that want to know,” she explained.

Stranger Things entered production earlier this year, but it will not premiere until 2025.