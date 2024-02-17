Shirtless Ansel Elgort Shows Off Creative New Hobby Inspired By His Role in 'Tokyo Vice'

Ansel Elgort has picked up a new hobby, and he’s showing it off while going shirtless!

The 29-year-old actor took to social media on Friday (February 16) to reveal that he’s taken up the art of shodou, or Japanese calligraphy.

His new projects are inspired by his show Tokyo Vice, which returned for a second season earlier this month.

Head inside to learn more about Ansel Elgort’s new hobby and to see him in action…

He shared a post documenting his artistry with a photo and two videos on Instagram. In the photo, he’s lying down shirtless and facing away from the camera next to a large sheet of paper and a bowl of black ink.

In the videos, he dips his paint brush in before getting to work.

“My new hobby thanks to #tokyovice shodou書道,” Ansel captioned the post.

Ansel took to his Instagram story to share another photo of a completed piece. He looks like he’s getting really good at it!

Learn more about Ansel‘s new season of Tokyo Vice.

Get a good look at Ansel Elgort’s creations below…