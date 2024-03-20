8 Celebs Who Follow Zero People on Instagram, Plus 5 Stars Who Only Follow One Person

Being followed by a celebrity on Instagram is often a fan’s biggest wish, but that’s never going to happen with certain stars as they don’t follow anyone on the social media app.

While some stars follow thousands of accounts on Instagram, there are some who don’t follow any.

Taylor Swift explained back in 2019 while she decided to unfollow everyone.

“OK, so basically I found a couple years ago that, um, I found that, you know, social media started to feel a bit like the media’s way of monitoring my every move,” Taylor told the UK’s Capital London Breakfast. “I’m starting to realize that if I didn’t wish one of my friends a happy birthday on Instagram, there would literally be articles saying like, unsquadded. ‘She’s no longer friends with so and so!’ And I’d literally be at the person’s birthday party with them and because I hadn’t posted… I kind of reject this idea that if you didn’t see it on the Internet it didn’t happen.”

She added, “So it was kind of my way of like not allowing my life to be controlled and monitored by social media. I think we’re all kind of taking steps to try to figure out how to not let it take over our lives and our feelings and validation with our lives.”

Browse through the slides to see which celebs follow zero people and which ones follow only one account…