Joe Flaherty Dead - 'Freaks & Geeks' Actor Passes Away at 82

Joe Flaherty has sadly passed away at the age of 82.

The actor was best known for playing Harold Weir on the beloved show Freaks and Geeks. While the series only lasted for one season, it gained a cult following and many of the show’s young stars became A-List celebs.

Flaherty‘s death was confirmed in a statement by his daughter Gudrun Flaherty.

She told Variety, “After a brief illness, he left us yesterday, and since then, I’ve been struggling to come to terms with this immense loss. Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and an unwavering passion for movies from the ’40s and ’50s. His insights into the golden age of cinema didn’t just shape his professional life; they were also a source of endless fascination for me. In these last few months, as he faced his health challenges, we had the precious opportunity to watch many of those classic movies together — moments I will forever hold dear.”

Flaherty also was known for his work on the Canadian sketch comedy series Second City Television, in which he appeared alongside Martin Short and Catherine O’Hara.

“In over 50 years of our friendship, there were very few people as wise or hilarious when it came to comedy, teaching improvisation and the art of character work as Joe. In ‘SCTV’ we called him the anchor. In life, he was simply the funniest man in the room. I just adored him,” Martin said in a tribute statement.

Our thoughts are with Joe Flaherty‘s loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost many stars in 2024.