Is 'Grey's Anatomy' Renewed for Season 21? How Many Episodes Is Ellen Pompeo's Meredith In for Season 20? Answers Revealed!

Season 20 of the series is set to debut this coming Thursday (March 14) on ABC.

First, she was asked how much Ellen Pompeo will be featured this season. As fans of the show will know, Ellen stepped away from the show as a series regular.

Meg shared, “Her status is that she’s always a huge part of the show. I don’t know the answer to your question about why they choose to list it that way. But we have an open door policy with her. When she is able to be here, we welcome her with open arms. We work with her schedule, she still does the voiceover. She was a huge part of the premiere for me, she and I have a great relationship. She’s constantly in my head, her voice. She cares very deeply for the show and even in the episodes that she’s not in, she’s interested to know what’s happening. So, you’ll see her come and go and she will always remain a very important part to the show.”

Meg was asked how many episodes Meredith will be in this season, and she responded, “I can’t answer that question definitively for now, but I think you’ll be excited to see her in the episodes that she’s in.”

Deadline noted that they believe she's in at least four episodes this season

Meg was also asked if the show will be renewed for a 21st season.

She responded, “I’ve not been informed that this is the last season so I’m going to keep going and telling stories as long as they let me. We still have stories to tell. We receive a tremendous amount of support from the studio and the network and from Shondaland. So I’m going to keep going until they tell me to put that pen down.”

