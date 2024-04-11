Andy Cohen Clarifies His Comments About 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Being 'Not Unsustainable' Amid Teresa Giudice-Melissa Gorga Feud

Andy Cohen is clarifying his comments.

During Thursday’s (April 11) live episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, the host clarified comments he made saying that the Real Housewives of New Jersey isn’t sustainable with Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga still at odds.

ET’s Brice Sander said on the April 5 episode of the Gabbing With Gib podcast that he spoke with Andy at BravoCon and hinted that the co-stars not speaking with each other wouldn’t work for the future of the show.

Now, Andy is addressing the headlines that came from that revelation.

Click through to find out what he had to say…