Tom Hiddleston's 'The Night Manager' Actually Renewed for 2 Additional Seasons

Last year, it was reported that Tom Hiddleston would be returning for a surprise second season of the hit TV series The Night Manager.

Now, we’ve learned some amazing news.

Keep reading to find out more…

Deadline is now reporting that the BBC and their new producing partner Amazon have actually ordered two additional seasons of the series. Tom will return for the show, with Hugh Laurie returning to executive produce. It’s unclear if Hugh will return to star as well.

The limited series originally aired back in 2016 and also starred Hugh, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, Elizabeth Debicki and David Harewood.

Filming will begin later this year, and Tom is expected to discuss the series on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight.

Tom previously revealed why the show was only given a one-season order back in 2016.