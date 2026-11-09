Julia Garner Shares Cryptic Update on Madonna Biopic: ‘Every Hour It Changes’

Nov 9, 2026 2 min read
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Julia Garner shares update on Madonna biopic
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Julia Garner is still on board to play Madonna, if that biopic ever happens.

If you didn’t know, the 32-year-old Emmy-winning actress was cast in the movie back in 2022, two years after it went into production. In 2023, production was put on pause indefinitely as the 68-year-old “Like a Virgin” superstar, who was writing and directing the project, went on her Celebration Tour.

During a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning that aired on Sunday (November 8), Julia shared a cryptic update on the biopic.

“I don’t know,” she said. “Every hour it changes, in a way.”

“It’s not up to me,” Julia continued. “I would love for the movie to get made, obviously. But I also feel whatever happens, like, I made a great friend.”

Julia Garner shares update on Madonna biopic

“I love Madonna,” she added. “I think she’s incredible. She works. She taught me properly how to work.”

When asked the intense audition process for the Madonna biopic, Julia laughed and said, “That’s what I mean by work.”

Julia went on to explain that her auditions involved singing, dancing, and acting “as her.”

“I wasn’t a trained dancer,” she admitted. When asked if she surprised herself, Julia responded, “Yeah, but I always try to.”

While the future of the biopic is still up in the air, we do know that Julia and Madonna will be sharing the screen in season two of Apple TV’s Emmy-winning series The Studio!

Julia was also one of the many stars that appeared on stage with Madonna when she opened the 2026 MTV VMAs in September.

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