Top Stories
Zendaya &amp; Tom Holland Relationship Update: Insider Reveals Where They Stand (There's Talk of Marriage!)

Zendaya & Tom Holland Relationship Update: Insider Reveals Where They Stand (There's Talk of Marriage!)

Kylie Jenner Not Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, Despite Online Rumors

Kylie Jenner Not Expecting Baby With Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, Despite Online Rumors

Ashlyn Harris Congratulates Girlfriend Sophia Bush for Coming Out as Queer

Ashlyn Harris Congratulates Girlfriend Sophia Bush for Coming Out as Queer

'General Hospital' Cast Updates for 2024: Changes Include Surprising Exits, Big Returns, &amp; More

'General Hospital' Cast Updates for 2024: Changes Include Surprising Exits, Big Returns, & More

Apr 26, 2024 at 5:20 pm
By JJ Staff

Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Fit Physique While Running Errands in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Fit Physique While Running Errands in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski is stepping out for the day.

The 32-year-old model picked up a few things from the Japanese grocery store Ten Ichi Mart while out running errands on Friday afternoon (April 26) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

For her outing, Emily showed off her fit physique in a white sports bra and black pants paired with a maroon cardigan.

Emily recently revealed that she re-purposed the engagement ring she received from now-ex husband Sebastian Bear-McClard nearly two years after they decided to end their marriage.

Emily and Sebastian, 36, got engaged and married in 2018. They welcomed son Sylvester in March 2021 and separated in July 2022 after four years of marriage.

In a recent interview, Emily talked about dating again as a single mother.
Just Jared on Facebook
emily ratajkowski shows off fit phyisque while running errands 01
emily ratajkowski shows off fit phyisque while running errands 02
emily ratajkowski shows off fit phyisque while running errands 03
emily ratajkowski shows off fit phyisque while running errands 04
emily ratajkowski shows off fit phyisque while running errands 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Emily Ratajkowski