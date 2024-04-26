Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Fit Physique While Running Errands in NYC

Emily Ratajkowski is stepping out for the day.

The 32-year-old model picked up a few things from the Japanese grocery store Ten Ichi Mart while out running errands on Friday afternoon (April 26) in New York City.

For her outing, Emily showed off her fit physique in a white sports bra and black pants paired with a maroon cardigan.

Emily recently revealed that she re-purposed the engagement ring she received from now-ex husband Sebastian Bear-McClard nearly two years after they decided to end their marriage.

Emily and Sebastian, 36, got engaged and married in 2018. They welcomed son Sylvester in March 2021 and separated in July 2022 after four years of marriage.

In a recent interview, Emily talked about dating again as a single mother.