Emily Ratajkowski Re-Purposes Engagement Ring Nearly Two Years After Split from Ex-Husband Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski has made some big changes to her engagement ring.

Nearly two years after her split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, the 32-year-old model took to her Instagram on Tuesday (March 19) to show off how she was able to re-purpose her Toi et Moi double-diamond engagement ring.

Keep reading to find out more…While laying topless in bed, Emily showed off her two new rings, revealing that she was able to transform her original engagement ring into two separate pieces of jewelry.

“Divorce rings,” Emily wrote along with the photos of her new rings.

She also tagged her engagement ring’s jeweler Alison Lou, who helped create the two new pieces.

“We made the original two stone engagement ring that set the trend,” Alison wrote on her own Instagram. “Here we go again @emrata Divorce Rings.”

Emily and Sebastian, 36, got engaged and married in 2018. They welcomed son Sylvester in March 2021 and separated in July 2022 after four years of marriage.

Emily has since spoken very candidly about her split and dating again.