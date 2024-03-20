Jessica Lange & Co-Stars Jim Parsons & Celia Keenan-Bolger Promote Their New Broadway Show 'Mother Play'

Jessica Lange, Jim Parsons, and Celia Keenan-Bolger are stepping out to promote their new Broadway show!

The co-stars posed for photos at the press event for their new show Mother Play on Tuesday (March 19) held at Gibney Dance Studios in New York City.

Here’s the synopsis for Mother Play: “It’s 1962, just outside of D.C., and matriarch Phyllis is supervising her teenage children, Carl and Martha, as they move into a new apartment. Phyllis has strong ideas about what her children need to do and be to succeed, and woe be the child who finds their own path. Bolstered by gin and cigarettes, the family endures — or survives — the changing world around them. Blending flares of imaginative theatricality, surreal farce, and deep tenderness, this beautiful rollercoaster ride reveals timeless truths of love, family, and forgiveness,” according to Playbill.

Keep reading to find out more…Performances for Mother Play are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, April 2 at the Helen Hayes Theater.

