TMZ Producer Admits Skepticism with Kate Middleton Video, Reacts to Theories That Video Is Fake

'American Idol' Contestant Alyssa Raghu Slams Producers for Pitting Her Against Best Friend Julia Davo, Claims Audition Was Heavily Edited

Konstantin Koltsov's Cause of Death Released, Tennis Pro Aryna Sabalenka's Boyfriend Was Only 42

Wed, 20 March 2024 at 12:48 am

Olivia Rodrigo Surprise Announces 'Guts (Spilled)' Deluxe Album, Will Feature Vinyl Secret Songs & Brand New Song

Olivia Rodrigo revealed the Guts deluxe edition is coming out in just a few days!

At her Tuesday night (March 19) concert in Chicago, Ill., the 21-year-old entertainer announced GUTS (spilled) will be released on Friday (March 22), with several new songs.

“5 new tunes for ya!!!! GUTS (spilled) out friday!!!!!!” she captioned a post on Instagram, with the new song names.

Get all the details inside…

Olivia shared some new insight into the upcoming release in an email newsletter.

“Surprise!!! GUTS (spilled) is coming March 22nd! it will include new veersions of hte secret songs from the original GUTS vinyl, including ‘obsessed’ which ive been having SO much fun performing on tour!!” Olivia wrote.

“the deluxe version will also include a brand new song called ‘so american’ which im stoked for you guys to hear,” she added. “you can preorder & presave GUTS (spilled) now!!! all my love, Liv”

The new songs on the deluxe version include “Stranger,” “Scared of My Guitar,” and “Girl I’ve Always Been,” as well as previously mentioned “Obsessed” and “So American.”

You can pre-save GUTS (spilled) on Spotify and Apple Music HERE!

If you missed it, earlier this year, Olivia revealed if she would want to return to her acting career
