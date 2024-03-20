Jimmie Allen Reveals He Welcomed Twins with Another Woman Amid Divorce from Wife Alexis

Jimmie Allen has confirmed that he is now a dad of six.

On Tuesday (March 19), the 38-year-old country music singer took to his Instagram Stories to share photos of all six of his kids, revealing that he welcomed twins with another woman while he was still married to now-estranged with Alexis.

Keep reading to find out more…Jimmie first shared a photo of his 9-year-old son Aadyn, from a previous relationship, before sharing a photo with his and Alexis‘ daughters Naomi, 4, and Zara, 2.

He then shared photos of his 9-month-old twins Aria and Amari, whom he welcomed with another woman amid his divorce from Alexis.

Jimmie then shared a final snap of his and Alexis‘ 5-month-old son Cohen.

He then also shared a message hitting back at critics, writing, “I have 6 kids. I love each one of them. I refuse to let anyone make me feel ashamed of any of my children. The only opinion I care about is theirs.”

Shortly after Jimmie shared the photos and message, Alexis shared a video on her own Story and while she didn’t name Jimmie in her post, many believe the message was directed at him.

“I’m just gonna say, those lies will always catch up to you,” Alexis said in the video. “What is done in the dark will come out in the light every single time. So keep playing.”

“I am truly at the point in my life where I am just letting God work and not saying s–t anymore. There’s no reason to say s–t,” Alexis continued. “People tell on themselves, they show you who they are, they always expose themselves. You don’t have to do a single thing, ever.”

She added, “Something always comes out and it just happens naturally. So I’m gonna stay here, enjoy my motherf–king day and keep it pushing.”

Last year, Jimmie was sued by two separate women on allegations of sexual assault. The first was a former member of his management team. The second claimed that he secretly recorded them during an intimate encounter. Over a month after the second case was leveled against him, Jimmie countersued both accusers.

Amid all of the scandals, Alexis filed for divorce in April and revealed that she was pregnant with their third child.

It was just recently reported that one of Jimmie‘s accusers dropped the case.

Keep scrolling to see the photos Jimmie Allen posted of his kids…