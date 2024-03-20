Scheana Shay Hints at Past Orgy With 'A-List' Star In Latest 'Vanderpump Rules' Episode

Scheana Shay revealed more about her past in Tuesday night’s (March 19) episode Vanderpump Rules.

The 38-year-old reality star has spoken about past relationships before with celebrities and the latest is one she’s talked about previously – John Mayer!

While Scheana didn’t say his name outright, she hinted at his identity by quoting one of his popular songs.

In this week’s episode of the Bravo show, Scheana was seen playing a game of “Never Have I Ever” with some of her co-stars, when her husband Brock Davies talked about a sexual encounter in the past.

Scheana mentioned the encounter was like an orgy, before mentioning in a confessional that she has also been in an orgy.

“It was with an A-list celebrity,” she said, then hinting that it was John Mayer with a smirk on her face. “Once upon a time my body was a wonderland. I’ll say that.”

Back in August 2020, Scheana said she had been in a throuple with John and another reality personality.

Another famous person Scheana has been in a relationship was, of course, Eddie Cibrian, while he was still married to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville.

