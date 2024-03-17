Jimmie Allen's Former Manager Drops Sexual Abuse & Harassment Lawsuit, Settles Out of Court

One of Jimmie Allen‘s sexual assault cases has been dropped.

The 38-year-old country music star’s former manager has reportedly dropped her sexual abuse and harassment lawsuit against the singer, ET reveals.

It’s been almost a year since the manager sued Jimmy, and he refuted the claims that were made.

Following the lawsuit and allegations, Jimmie was then dropped by his label and his wife filed for divorce after separating.

Jimmie was then sued by a second woman over sexual assault claims. He later countersued both accusers.

Now, the former manager asked a Tennessee judge on Thursday, March 14th, to dismiss her claims and Jimmie‘s countersuit, after settling out of court.

The woman was reportedly his day-to-day manager for 18 months, and though she seeks to dismiss the suit against the singer, she’s still pursuing legal action against her employer and the company’s founder.

Jimmie‘s rep told ET that they had “no comment” at this time.

The second lawsuit is still ongoing.

Back in October, it was revealed that Jimmie and his wife Alexis were giving their relationship another go after filing for divorce, and they are still together. That month, they also welcomed their third child together.