Ncuti Gatwa's 'Doctor Who' Gets Premiere Date, Will Debut Simultaneously On Disney+ & BBC

The premiere date for Doctor Who is here!

Ncuti Gatwa officially takes over as the 15th doctor in the upcoming season, with Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby Sunday.

The new season will mark the first season on Disney+, and it will debut on the streamer and on BBC iPlayer at the same time, in first ever global simultaneous launch for the franchise.

Keep reading to find out more…

“At last, it’s my great delight to unleash a whole new season of the Doctor and Ruby’s adventures together. Monsters! Chases! Villains! Mysteries! And a terrifying secret that’s been spanning time and space for decades. Don’t miss a second!” showrunner, executive producer and writer Russell T Davies shared in a statement.

The upcoming season will follow “the Doctor and Ruby Sunday through infinite adventures across time and space in the TARDIS. From the Regency era in England to war-torn futures, the duo champion the forces of good while encountering incredible friends and dangerous foes.”

Also featured in the new episodes as guest stars include Aneurin Barnard, Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Jonathan Groff, Bonnie Langford, Genesis Lynea, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush, Indira Varma and Angela Wynter.

The trailer for the upcoming 14th season will drop on Friday, March 22nd. Stay tuned!

Ncuti Gatwa‘s first Doctor Who season is set to premiere on Friday, May 10th at 7pm ET on Disney+ in the US and internationally. In the UK, the season will premiere Saturday, May 11th at 12am GMT on BBC iPlayer and later that day on BBC One.

If you missed it, Millie is reportedly being replaced in season 15!

