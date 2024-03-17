Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Reacts to Kylie Kelce's Dog Passing Away

Kayla Nicole is sending her condolences to Kylie Kelce after the loss of her beloved pet dog Winn.

The wife of recently retired NFL star Jason Kelce took to Instagram on Thursday (March 14) with an emotional post that her dog has passed away.

“When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled ‘Gods gift to earth’. It was images of Irish Wolfhouds that I had collected from Google. I had fallen in love with the breed when I was a young and never let my fascination with them fade. It all lead me to Winnie and holy sh-t did she live up to the hype. She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more,” Kylie captioned her post. “I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace. I love you, Winn. You will always be my first born child.”

After Kylie shared the sad news, Travis Kelce‘s ex girlfriend of five years, Kayla, took to the comments.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Winnie girl. What a sweet life she lived. ❤,” Kayla wrote.

Travis himself also commented, writing, “🥺🥺 You [gave] Winn an amazing life Ky!!”

We are sending out thoughts and condolences to Kylie and her family during this time.

Earlier this year, Kayla and Travis addressed a major rumor from during their relationship…