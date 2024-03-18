Top Stories
A Big Star Says 'The Narrative Is Wrong' About His Friend Ariana Grande's Love Life

30 Stars with Irish Heritage (Including 1 Who Recently Made History!)

Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Dress Up In Their Y2K Best for Very Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Julie Andrews Talks 'Princess Diaries 3,' & She Has Some Bad News

Mon, 18 March 2024 at 12:39 am

Josh Lucas' Girlfriend Brianna Ruffalo Reveals Which 'Sweet Home Alabama' Guy She Prefers

Team Jake or Team Andrew?!

Josh Lucas‘ girlfriend Brianna Ruffalo has revealed whose side she is on between the characters in the actor’s movie Sweet Home Alabama.

In case you forgot, Josh played Jake Perry, the childhood sweetheart of Reese Witherspoon‘s character Melanie Smooter. Patrick Dempsey portrayed her soon-to-be husband Andrew Hennings, but it comes to a head in the movie where she has to pick between the two guys.

At the recent premiere of Josh‘s new show Palm Royale, Brianna shared which guy’s team she is on and the reason why.

Keep reading to find out…

“I’m Team Patrick Dempsey,” Brianna told E! News.

“From day one, she was like, ‘Oh yeah, you were the other guy,’” Josh chimed in. “She was like, ‘I didn’t like you because you like, stole her from Patrick.’”

“We actually watched part of it once and she fell asleep, like, 10 minutes in and was still like, ‘I’m still Team Patrick,’” he added. “And that was it.”

In case you missed it, Josh has previously revealed if he would be down for a Sweet Home Alabama sequel.
