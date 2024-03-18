Jon Bon Jovi Talks Possibility of Touring Again After Vocal Cord Surgery

Jon Bon Jovi is opening up about the future of his career following vocal cord surgery.

The 62-year-old musician underwent vocal cord surgery a few years ago and his band, Bon Jovi is gearing up to release their 16th studio album Forever.

In a recent interview, Jon was asked about touring in support of the upcoming album, which is due out in June.

“I don’t know about a tour,” he told Mix 104.1 Boston. “It is my desire to do a tour next year, but I’m just still recovering from a major surgery.”

“Although I’m well on the road to recovery and was able to take my time and do a song a day when I made the record, my need, want, desire is to be able to do two-and-a-half hours a night four nights a week for months on end,” the singer added. “And so I’m working towards that goal.”

