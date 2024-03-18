Joe Locke Gets 'Sweeney Todd' Support from 'Heartstopper' Co-Stars Kit Connor & Tobie Donovan

Joe Locke has been dazzling attendees in the Broadway musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street since January!

The 20-year-old actor is portraying Tobias Ragg in his Broadway debut, and his latest fans in attendance included his Heartstopper co-stars Kit Connor and Tobie Donovan.

There was also a big star, who has played Tobias in versions of the musical in the past, was also in attendance that same night and praised the young actor’s portrayal.

“well done sweetheart,” Kit wrote with the group photo on Instagram story.

Tobie shared the post on his own story, writing, “My eyes still puffy from all the crying,” as well as, “So crazy proud of you @joelocke03,” with a photo of the marquee outside the building.

The big star in the audience? Neil Patrick Harris!

“Bravo, Joe. From one Tobias to another: you were wonderful. What a pleasure. Also wowed by Aaron (often the case) and missed getting to hug Sutton. @sweeneytoddbway @joelocke03 @aarontveit @suttonlenore” Neil captioned a post with photos of him with both Joe and Aaron Tveit, who is currently playing Sweeney Todd. Check it out below!

Joe commented four black hearts on Neil‘s post.

It was recently announced that Sweeney Todd will be closing on May 5th. Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster will close out the show as the leads, and it’s likely Joe will remain in the show until then as well. His stint in the show currently does not have an announced end date.

In case you missed it, a fan-favorite actor is rumored to have joined the Heartstopper season three cast!