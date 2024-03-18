Top Stories
A Big Star Says 'The Narrative Is Wrong' About His Friend Ariana Grande's Love Life

A Big Star Says 'The Narrative Is Wrong' About His Friend Ariana Grande's Love Life

30 Stars with Irish Heritage (Including 1 Who Recently Made History!)

30 Stars with Irish Heritage (Including 1 Who Recently Made History!)

Brenda Song &amp; Macaulay Culkin Dress Up In Their Y2K Best for Very Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Dress Up In Their Y2K Best for Very Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Julie Andrews Talks 'Princess Diaries 3,' &amp; She Has Some Bad News

Julie Andrews Talks 'Princess Diaries 3,' & She Has Some Bad News

Mon, 18 March 2024 at 2:50 am

Elliot Page Talks Catharsis of Making 'Close to You,' Says He Wouldn't Have Been Able to Make New Movie Pre-Transition

Elliot Page Talks Catharsis of Making 'Close to You,' Says He Wouldn't Have Been Able to Make New Movie Pre-Transition

Elliot Page stepped out for the 2024 BFI Flare film festival premiere of his new movie Close to You held at BFI Southbank on Thursday (March 14) in London.

The 37-year-old actor co-wrote, produced and stars in the film, which is his first movie since 2017!

He was joined at the European premiere of the movie by co-writer and director Dominic Savage, as well as co-star Hillary Baack. The next day, Elliot went solo at a conversation for the film.

During a recent interview ahead of the film fest, Elliot opened up about making the new movie, and shared why he wouldn’t have been able to make it before transitioning.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It was [cathartic] for me, absolutely. There was a very specific certain love that I felt for acting a long time ago I felt so deeply doing this, and that itself was so healing and beautiful. To wake up every day and get to go and have that experience with Dominic and that incredible crew and group of actors was undoubtedly one of the best experiences I’ve had working,” Elliot told Variety.

“It was just incredibly healing,” he continued. “It was definitely something I would not have been able to do pre-transition, with regards to the degree of presence and comfort and ability to just truly be. And yes, going through some of the things and expressing some of the things in the film of course had a catharsis to it, I think for a lot of the actors.”

Also pictured here: Elliot attending the screening of Backspot with director DW Waterson and star Devery Jacobs on Saturday (March 16) at BFI Flare. Elliot is a producer on that film.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Elliot Page at the BFI Flare festival…
Just Jared on Facebook
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 01
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 02
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 03
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 04
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 05
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 06
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 07
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 08
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 09
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 10
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 11
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 12
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 13
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 14
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 15
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 16
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 17
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 18
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 19
elliot page premieres new movie close to you at bfi flare 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Devery Jacobs, Elliot Page, Hillary Baack