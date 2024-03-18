Elliot Page Talks Catharsis of Making 'Close to You,' Says He Wouldn't Have Been Able to Make New Movie Pre-Transition

Elliot Page stepped out for the 2024 BFI Flare film festival premiere of his new movie Close to You held at BFI Southbank on Thursday (March 14) in London.

The 37-year-old actor co-wrote, produced and stars in the film, which is his first movie since 2017!

He was joined at the European premiere of the movie by co-writer and director Dominic Savage, as well as co-star Hillary Baack. The next day, Elliot went solo at a conversation for the film.

During a recent interview ahead of the film fest, Elliot opened up about making the new movie, and shared why he wouldn’t have been able to make it before transitioning.

“It was [cathartic] for me, absolutely. There was a very specific certain love that I felt for acting a long time ago I felt so deeply doing this, and that itself was so healing and beautiful. To wake up every day and get to go and have that experience with Dominic and that incredible crew and group of actors was undoubtedly one of the best experiences I’ve had working,” Elliot told Variety.

“It was just incredibly healing,” he continued. “It was definitely something I would not have been able to do pre-transition, with regards to the degree of presence and comfort and ability to just truly be. And yes, going through some of the things and expressing some of the things in the film of course had a catharsis to it, I think for a lot of the actors.”

Also pictured here: Elliot attending the screening of Backspot with director DW Waterson and star Devery Jacobs on Saturday (March 16) at BFI Flare. Elliot is a producer on that film.

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Elliot Page at the BFI Flare festival…