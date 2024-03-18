Mon, 18 March 2024 at 8:30 am
'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4 Cast: 5 Stars Returning, 2 Could Return, & 5 Big Names Are Joining!
Hulu is putting together an amazing cast for season four of Only Murders in the Building, and we’re recapping everyone who’s returning from previous seasons, as well as all the new stars joining.
No plot details have really been released at this time…however, we do know that this season will take place in Los Angeles instead of New York City.
Keep reading for everything we learned…
