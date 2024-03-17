Zendaya Attends BNP Paribas Open 2024 Tennis Match with Tom Holland, Congratulates Iga Świątek On Her Win

Top Stories
A Big Star Says 'The Narrative Is Wrong' About His Friend Ariana Grande's Love Life

Brenda Song & Macaulay Culkin Dress Up In Their Y2K Best for Very Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Julie Andrews Talks 'Princess Diaries 3,' & She Has Some Bad News

Sun, 17 March 2024 at 9:52 pm

Zendaya Attends BNP Paribas Open 2024 Tennis Match with Tom Holland, Congratulates Iga Świątek On Her Win

Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland watch the Men’s Finals at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open held at Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Sunday (March 17) in Indian Wells, Calif.

The cute couple, who are both 27 years old, were seen arriving at the event earlier in the day, along with her BFF Darnell Appling.

Later that day, Zendaya met up with Women’s Final winner Iga Świątek and congratulated her on her win.

“What just happened?” Iga wrote on Instagram story in all caps. “Thank you @zendaya for being kind, funny and mindful.”

Zendaya then reposted Iga‘s story and shared her congratulations for the tennis star.

“It was an absolute pleasure to meet you and watch you play, many many congratulations!” she shared.

Zendaya will of course be playing a tennis prodigy in the upcoming movie Challengers, which is out in theaters in April. Check out the latest trailer here!

Photos: Getty
