James Cameron & Zoe Saldaña Made Major History With 'Avatar: The Way of Water's Success

With the success of Avatar: The Way of Water, director James Cameron and Zoe Saldaña have made history.

The movie, which opened up in theaters last month, surpassed $2 billion at the worldwide box office, which in turn, makes James the only director with three films to have hit that mark, TMZ says.

James‘ previous films, 2009′s Avatar and 1997′s Titanic, surpassed that mark as well. Avatar reached $2.9 billion and Titanic, brought in $2.1 billion.

Additionally, Zoe also became the first actor to have four films to reach the $2 billion mark.

People did the research, revealing that Zoe has starred in 2009′s Avatar, 2019′s Avengers: Endgame and 2018′s Avengers: Infinity War, and now Avatar: The Way of Water.

This makes her the only actor to have achieved this milestone.

Just recently, James opened up about how he’s just now starting to see the films as a franchise.