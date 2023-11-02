Steven Tyler Facing Second Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Claims Date Back to 1975

Another woman is coming forward with a sexual assault lawsuit against Steven Tyler.

The 75-year-old Aerosmith frontman has been accused of assaulting Jeanne Bellino twice in one day in 1975, according to her suit filed on Thursday (November 2) in New York City.

In her suit, she claims he groped, kissed and simulated sex without her consent when she was around 17 years old.

“Jeanne is now 66 years old and suffered in silence and humiliated shame for so many years, and had the courage to now tell her story,” her attorney Jeff Anderson told People. “As horrific as it is, it’s powerful, and she wanted Latina women and girls to know they can stand up and speak out.”

In the lawsuit, Jeanne says she was signed with a children’s modeling agency and the day she met him, she had traveled to Manhattan from her home in Queens for a fashion show, and a friend arranged for them to meet Aerosmith at a hotel after.

“As they walked, [Bellino] commented about a song lyric to Tyler,” reads the complaint, via People. “Tyler became visibly irritated by [Bellino’s] question, then suddenly Tyler grabbed [Bellino] by the hand and forced her into a phone booth.”

It then says that he stuck his tongue down her throat as he held her “captive,” and he “put his hands upon her body, her breasts, her buttocks and her genitals, moving and removing clothing and pinning her against the wall of the phone booth.”

The claim says he allegedly groped her and simulated sex with an erect penis as others stood by, laughed and watched without intervening.

She tried to fight back and was eventually able to free an arm and grabbed the back of his head by pulling his hair and getting him to stop.

Then, she went back to the hotel with her friend, entering through a bar, where Steven allegedly pinned her against a wall and “put his tongue down her throat and started humping [Bellino], simulating sex.”

She once again was able to pull his hair, stopping him and he left.

As a result of the above, the claim says Jeanne has suffered “severe and permanent emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation, physical, personal and psychological injuries.”

She also claims she was hospitalized and given medication afterward, and she still requires medication to cope with the assault.

In her suit, Jeanne is seeking unspecified damages and is asking for a trial by jury.

Nearly a year ago, in December 2022, Steven was hit with another sexual assault lawsuit stemming from a relationship with another teen in the 1970s. Earlier this year, he asked the suit be dismissed.

Last month, Aerosmith postponed their farewell tour after Steven sustained vocal chord damage.