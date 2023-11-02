Top Stories
Thu, 02 November 2023 at 10:43 pm

Jessica Alba Dresses Festively for Dia de Muertos Party Thrown By Friend Carlos Eric Lopez (Photos!)

Jessica Alba Dresses Festively for Dia de Muertos Party Thrown By Friend Carlos Eric Lopez (Photos!)

Jessica Alba dressed in a festive look while attending a Día de Muertos party thrown by her photographer friend Carlos Eric Lopez!

The third annual celebration was held at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Wednesday (November 1) in Los Angeles.

For those who don’t know, Dia de Muertos is a tribute to Latino culture and the cherished Mexican tradition of honoring family who have passed.

Actor Gael Garcia Bernal was honored with the inaugural Premio Vida y Legado (Life and Legacy Award). “I’m honored to present the inaugural Día de Muertos Award to Gael García Bernal, a true cinematic icon whose brilliant work as both a producer and actor has brought Latino stories to life and given them a space in mainstream culture,” Carlos said.

Other celebs who attended included Nicole Richie, Sasha Calle, Michael Cimino, Francia Raisa, and Xochitl Gomez with Dancing With the Stars partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Browse through the gallery for more photos from the event…
Photos: Getty
