Nicolas Cage Reacts to 'The Flash' Cameo, Explains Why He Was Surprised By That Giant Spider Scene

Nicolas Cage reveals he was surprised when watching his cameo in The Flash movie!

The 59-year-old actor made a brief appearance in the superhero movie as a version of Superman, but when he saw the finished product, it wasn’t quite like what he had filmed.

“First and foremost, I was on set,” he told Yahoo Entertainment, dispelling rumors and speculation that they used old test footage from his scrapped Superman Lives film.

“What I was supposed to do was literally just be standing in an alternate dimension, if you will, and witnessing the destruction of the universe,” he continued. “Kal-El was bearing witness [to] the end of a universe, and you can imagine with that short amount of time that I had, what that would mean in terms of what I can convey. I had no dialogue [so had to] convey with my eyes the emotion. So that’s what I did. I was on set for maybe three hours.”

In The Flash, Nicolas‘ Superman is seen fighting a giant spider, which is notably different from what he says of standing there and conveying emotion.

Tim Burton, who was supposed to direct Nicolas in Superman Lives, commented on his The Flash cameo and brought up how he thought it was just another AI tactic.

“When I went to the picture, it was me fighting a giant spider. I did not do that. That was not what I did. I don’t think it was [created by] AI. I know Tim [Burton] is upset about AI, as I am. It was CGI, OK, so that they could de-age me, and I’m fighting a spider. I didn’t do any of that, so I don’t know what happened there,” Nicolas shared. “But I get where Tim‘s coming from. I know what he means. I would be very unhappy if people were taking my art … and appropriating them. I get it. I mean, I’m with him in that regard. AI is a nightmare to me. It’s inhumane. You can’t get more inhumane than artificial intelligence.”

“But I don’t think it [was] AI [in The Flash]. I just think that they did something with it, and again, it’s out of my control,” he added. “I literally went to shoot a scene for maybe an hour in the suit, looking at the destruction of a universe and trying to convey the feelings of loss and sadness and terror in my eyes. That’s all I did.”

Previously, Nicolas said that he was “glad I didn’t blink” while filming the scene.