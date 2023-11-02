Sia Makes Rare Public Appearance with Husband Dan Bernard (Photos)

We rarely get to see Sia showing her face in public, but appearances with her new husband are even more rare!

The 47-year-old singer was all smiles while stepping out with her husband Dan Bernard on Wednesday night (November 1) in New York City.

Sia and Dan held hands while leaving their hotel and heading out into the Big Apple to explore the city. For those who don’t know, they got married back in May 2023 during a surprise ceremony in Portofino, Italy with just six people in attendance, including the bride and groom.

While attending an event in Los Angeles last month, Sia showed her face and revealed that she had recently got a facelift. She publicly praised her surgeon while presenting him with an award!

