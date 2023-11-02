Top Stories
Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

Abigail Breslin's Private Allegations Against Aaron Eckhart Revealed in Lawsuit Filed Against Her

'The Golden Bachelor' Spoilers: Who Wins Gerry's Season? Reality Steve Has Some Details!

'The Golden Bachelor' Spoilers: Who Wins Gerry's Season? Reality Steve Has Some Details!

Bel Powley &amp; Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Bel Powley & Douglas Booth Are Married, Guest List for Star-Studded London Wedding Revealed!

Lisa Marie Presley's Emails About 'Priscilla' Movie Revealed, Late Singer Bashed Sofia Coppola's Script

Lisa Marie Presley's Emails About 'Priscilla' Movie Revealed, Late Singer Bashed Sofia Coppola's Script

Thu, 02 November 2023 at 11:52 pm

Sofia Vergara Spotted Again with Surgeon Justin Saliman, This Time at Event with Salma Hayek!

Sofia Vergara Spotted Again with Surgeon Justin Saliman, This Time at Event with Salma Hayek!

It looks like things are going well between Sofia Vergara and possible new boyfriend Dr. Justin Saliman as she is bringing him around her famous friends!

The 51-year-old Modern Family actress was spotted heading to a star-studded event with Justin on Thursday night (November 2) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Sofia and Justin arrived together to attend the Frequency exhibition, hosted by Salma Hayek‘s brother Sami.

Salma was also seen arriving for the event, as was Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins.

Last week, Sofia was spotted on a dinner date with Justin following her split from husband Joe Manganiello earlier this year. He has also seemingly moved on with someone new.

The Frequency art exhibition is described as “an exploration of intimacy between materials and patterns as they interlace with each other. Sacred Geometry and the physical representation of Solfeggio sounds are intentionally blended to embrace the spectator.”
Just Jared on Facebook
sofia vergara justin saliman with salma hayek 01
sofia vergara justin saliman with salma hayek 02
sofia vergara justin saliman with salma hayek 03
sofia vergara justin saliman with salma hayek 04
sofia vergara justin saliman with salma hayek 05
sofia vergara justin saliman with salma hayek 06
sofia vergara justin saliman with salma hayek 07

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Justin Saliman, Salma Hayek, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sofia Vergara

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr