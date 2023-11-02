Sofia Vergara Spotted Again with Surgeon Justin Saliman, This Time at Event with Salma Hayek!

It looks like things are going well between Sofia Vergara and possible new boyfriend Dr. Justin Saliman as she is bringing him around her famous friends!

The 51-year-old Modern Family actress was spotted heading to a star-studded event with Justin on Thursday night (November 2) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Sofia and Justin arrived together to attend the Frequency exhibition, hosted by Salma Hayek‘s brother Sami.

Salma was also seen arriving for the event, as was Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins.

Last week, Sofia was spotted on a dinner date with Justin following her split from husband Joe Manganiello earlier this year. He has also seemingly moved on with someone new.

The Frequency art exhibition is described as “an exploration of intimacy between materials and patterns as they interlace with each other. Sacred Geometry and the physical representation of Solfeggio sounds are intentionally blended to embrace the spectator.”