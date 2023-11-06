Jessica Simpson Reacts to Madison LeCroy's 'Newlyweds' Halloween Tribute

Jessica Simpson weighed in on Madison LeCroy‘s Halloween tribute to one of the most viral moments from her reality show Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica.

The 43-year-old pop star starred in the pioneering reality series with then-husband Nick Lachey. The show charted the earliest days of their marriage and catapulted their celebrity status to a whole new level.

Newlyweds sparked many viral moments. However, arguably the most iconic is when Jessica was confused about if she was eating chicken or fish while snacking on tuna, the “chicken of the sea.”

Madison and her husband Brett Randle perfectly recreated the viral scene for Halloween, promoting a response from Jessica.

The Southern Charm star shared her Halloween recreation on Instagram where Jessica replied in the comments section.

“Best with miracle whip, apples and chopped pickles 😋,” she wrote. Madison replied, promising to try the recipe out.

That wasn’t the end of that, though!

During an interview with ET, Madison revealed that their conversation continued via DM.

“After the comment was made she actually slid in my DMs the next morning,” she recalled. “I didn’t leak it but man, I was like, OK, this is amazing. I feel like I made it.”

Talk about a brilliant Halloween costume!

Jessica and Nick got married in 2002 and divorced four years later in 2006. A few years ago, she revealed how she told the fellow musician that she wanted to split.

