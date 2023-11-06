Wyatt Russell's Wife Meredith Hagner Pregnant With Baby No. 2!

Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner are preparing for another addition to their growing family!

The 37-year-old The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star and 36-year-old Vacation Friends actress welcomed their first child, a son named Buddy, in 2021.

Two years later, they have another little one on the way.

Read more about the exciting baby news…

People confirmed that Meredith was pregnant with the couple’s second child.

So far, neither Meredith nor Wyatt have confirmed the news. However, they revealed that Buddy was on the way with a little bit of help from the latter’s half-sister Kate Hudson back in 2020.

Maybe they have another star-studded baby reveal in the works?!

If you were unaware, the couple met on the set of Folk Hero & Funny Guy back in 2016 and fell in love. They announced their engagement in 2018 and said “I do” the following year.

We wish the family well at this exciting time.

Were you aware that Wyatt is gearing up for a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Learn more about his next role within the franchise.