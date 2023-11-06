Nick Kroll Welcomes 2nd Child With Wife Lily Kwong, Baby Girl's Name Revealed!

Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong are now parents to two children!

The 45-year-old Big Mouth actor and comedian and his wife welcomed their son Leo in 2021.

Keep reading to find out more…

Lily took to Instagram on October 27 to share the news. She posted two photos of herself holding her newborn baby girl, and revealed her name!

She captioned the post: “Tender moments captured from the first 40 days with our baby girl. Emerging from this fleeting period having learned so much from being fully present with Baby G’s zen earth angel essence. Gaia Kwong Kroll thank you for shining your light on us, you’ve brought so much joy and harmony to our little family already 🌏🤍🕊️”

We send our congratulations to Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong!

So many celebrities have welcomed babies in 2023!