Details Revealed From Taylor Swift's Big Girls Night Out (Including the Royal Who Was at the Same Bar)

Details are emerging about Taylor Swift‘s extremely star-studded girls night out over the weekend.

On Saturday (November 4), the 33-year-old “Out of the Woods” pop titan grabbed dinner with a group of friends including Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Kansas City Chiefs WAGs Brittany Mahomes, Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele.

So many pics emerged from them arriving at Bond St Sushi in a show of camaraderie.

In the days since their big night on the town, some additional details have emerged about the night, including where they went after dinner, which star met their rumored love interest at the bar and more.

A member of the British royal family was even at the venue where they ended the night!

Read more about the star-studded girls night out…

Speaking to ET, a source revealed that the girls sampled a variety of dishes at the restaurant and were seated in an exclusive room.

“They were in a great mood, holding hands and laughing as they got to their table,” the source added. This lines up with photos of them exiting the restaurant. Taylor was holding onto Selena with one arm and had her other hand in Brittany‘s grasp.

After sampling the restaurant’s crispy rice in the Tatami Room, the night continued with a trip to Zero Bond, an exclusive club in the city. There, Gigi was joined by rumored boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

“Bradley was there to meet up with Gigi. The two of them left the club together,” an insider said. They alleged that other famous friends were also at the club.

While it’s not clear if she was a part of the group, Princess Beatrice was also on the guestlist at Zero Bond, according to The Telegraph.

By the looks of it, the group had a wonderful time!

