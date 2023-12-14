Top Stories
Inside Taylor Swift's Birthday Party: Identifying All Of The Friends Who Celebrated Her 34th With Her

YouTuber Brooke Schofield Responds to Headlines About Matt Rife Cheating On Her, Clears the Air

Camila Cabello & Drake Spark Romance Rumors, Details Emerge About Their Time Together

Zach Braff Explains Where His Relationship Stands with Ex Florence Pugh Today, Praises Her Acting Talents

Thu, 14 December 2023 at 11:15 pm

Bachelor Nation's Shawn Booth Becomes a Dad, Welcomes First Child with Girlfriend Dre Joseph

Former The Bachelorette winner Shawn Booth has welcomed his first child into the world!

The season 11 winner of the reality dating series’ girlfriend Dre Joseph gave birth, as he revealed on his Instagram Story on Wednesday night (December 14).

Keep reading to find out more…

“Baby Booth arrived yesterday [December 13] and is healthy & perfect ❤️😭,” he wrote with a photo of the baby’s feet. “Mom is an absolute rockstar & did incredible! Everything went super smooth and we couldn’t be more grateful. Best feeling in the world..”

On Thursday, Shawn shared a little thank you video with his followers.

“Baby B. has me in my feels, in need of coffee and a lot more storage on my phone for pictures & videos 😅 Thanks for the messages, and THANK YOU TO ALL THE NURSES & DOCTORS!” he captioned it. Check it out below!

In the video, he shared that the baby was born in Nashville and that we’ll meet them soon.

Shawn first announced that he had a girlfriend and that they were expecting a baby back in July.

“I’ve waited for this moment my whole life and now I’m ready to embark on the most beautiful adventure of fatherhood,” he told People over the summer. “I feel so lucky to have Dre by my side as the mother of my child. I stand in awe of her strength and kindness.”

Congratulations Shawn and Dre!!
Photos: Getty
