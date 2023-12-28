BLACKPINK's Lisa Covers Britney Spears' Festive Standard 'My Only Wish This Year'

Britney Spears‘ sole Christmas song “My Only Wish This Year” got an update from K-pop superstar Lisa.

The 26-year-old “LALISA” hitmaker, who makes up one-quarter of girl group BLACKPINK, gifted fans with a cover of the song on Christmas Eve.

Unlike Britney, she even recorded an official music video for her take on the classic, which was originally released in 2000.

Listen to Lisa’s cover of “My Only Wish This Year” inside…

Lisa‘s take on “My Only Wish This Year” stays very close to the source material, delivering wistful lyrics over a cheery production.

In the accompanying music video, Lisa embarks on a fun adventure throughout Paris, France. It ends with her receiving a red rose from her love interest, suggesting that her Christmas wish did in fact come true.

Earlier this month we learned that BLACKPINK had renewed their group contract after months of negotiations. Another member of the group also announced plans to launch their own record label for solo projects.

If you missed it, Britney recently threw some shade at a very famous ex.

Press play on Lisa’s take on “My Only Wish This Year” up top and revisit Britney Spears’ version below…