Chet Hanks Shares Rare Photo With Famous Dad Tom Hanks

Chet Hanks got in some quality time with his dad Tom Hanks, and now he’s sharing a photo from their hang.

The 33-year-old actor and musician took to Instagram on Tuesday (December 26) to document his time with the 67-year-old Forrest Gump actor.

In the photo, Tom sits a little behind his son. He’s wearing an olive green hoodie with a matching beanie and glasses with clear frames.

Chet opted for a black Carhatt jacket, which he wore with a black Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap.

“Gang,” he simply captioned the photo.

If you missed it, Chet has previously spoken candidly about growing up as the son of Tom and his equally famous mom Rita Wilson. While he said that he was “blessed” with loving parents, he added that it was a “double-edged sword.”

“There’s a lot of advantages but sometimes it can be pretty weird,” he said. “I got to do a lot of cool s-it that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do. I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes and I’m very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation.”

However, he added that his proximity to fame could cause a lot of “jealousy” and “envy.”

More recently, Tom opened up about his chemistry with actress and costar Meg Ryan.

