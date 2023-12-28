Jonathan Bennett Reveals His Real-Life Hallmark Channel Moment & It Was Super Emotional!

Jonathan Bennett is a longtime star of Hallmark Channel movies and he’s opening up about his real-life Hallmark moment.

The 42-year-old actor, best known for playing Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls, got married to his husband Jaymes Vaughan in March 2022 and he revealed some emotional details from their wedding.

“My adrenaline was pumping so hard, but being at the reception and getting to dance our first dance to ‘Our Song’ was unforgettable,” Jonathan told People.

He added, “We got to slow dance to the song and I got to hear my husband sing it. Then there were fireworks and all of our friends and family were around us. It was a moment that looked like a Hallmark movie that I’m in. So it was like for the first time I was living my actual Hallmark movie fantasy.”

Jaymes chimed in, “It was really special because I go on set and see him at a lot of his movies. Now it felt like I got to live in one. There was a point in the wedding where I grabbed him and was like, ‘Baby, this feels like I’m on one of your sets, but this is real.’”

