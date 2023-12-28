Billie Lourd Honors Mom Carrie Fisher on 7th Anniversary of Her Death, Explains Feelings of Gratitude

Billie Lourd is remembering her mom Carrier Fisher today.

The Star Wars actress who famously embodied Princess Leia passed away at the age of 60 in 2016.

In the years since, her daughter has taken to social media to honor Carrie on the anniversary of her death. Billie did the same in 2023. This time, she reflected on how the grief was impacting her in a different way than it has on other anniversaries.

Head inside to see Billie Lourd’s tribute to Carrie Fisher…

In a post on Instagram, Billie shared a throwback photo of herself with Carrie on the beach.

“✨❤️✨It has been 7 years since my mom died (but who’s counting?? Me I guess?) Every anniversary brings a different iteration of my grief. Some infuse me with rage, some make me cry all day long, some make me feel dissociated and empty, some make me feel nothing, some make me feel guilty for feeling nothing, and some make me feel all of those things all at once,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “This year when I woke up I felt grateful – or ✨griefull✨if you will.”

She continued, explaining, “Grief has infused my life with a sense of appreciation I had never had before. It makes me soak up every moment of joy as if it were my last. Today I was holding my daughter while she was napping in my arms and my eyes welled up with tears of joy. I laughed at myself then cried more cause I was laughing. I felt my mombys presence like the warmth of the sun on your skin on a hot summer day.”

“The kind of warmth where you unknowingly close your eyes and take a slow breath through your nose and grin. I miss her every day but the cliche is also true – she is with me every day – she infuses my joyful moments with even more joy,” Billie wrote. “As I tell my son, she lives in the stars – and she damn sure makes my life sparkle. Sending my love to all my griefers out there. And hoping everyone can feel a little sparkle of griefull among all the feelings grief inevitably brings. ❤️”

If you missed it, earlier this year Billie was joined by her mom’s Star Wars costar Mark Hamill to honor the late actress at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Billie also explained why her mother’s siblings were not invited to the ceremony at the time.

See Billie Lourd’s tribute to Carrie Fisher below…