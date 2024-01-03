Sabrina Carpenter's Ex Bradley Steven Perry Seemingly Reveals Where He Stands With Her Now

Bradley Steven Perry appears to be opening up about his current feelings toward his ex, Sabrina Carpenter!

The 25-year-old actor and the 24-year-old singer are both Disney Channel alumni and starred in Good Luck Charlie and Girl Meets World, respectively.

They dated back in 2015 and confirmed their relationship to the public at the time. In a new episode of his and Jake Short‘s podcast The Sit and Chat, Bradley seemed to discuss Sabrina and wish her “the best.”

“My first girlfriend’s doing way better than anyone mostly in the world, I would say,” the former Disney star said during the episode. He joked, “She’s way too good for this podcast.”

Hinting at her identity, Bradley quipped, “She does a little bit of singin’.” He added, “Also, wish her nothing but the best. I don’t even have to ’cause she’s already got it. I don’t think she gives two f-cks. She wouldn’t even know [who I am]. She would go, ‘Who?’”

Sabrina revealed how Bradley initially asked her out during a 2015 interview with J-14. “[It was a] really unique way to ask someone out,” she said. “[It was] like the pirate movies, like they do the little bottles and they put notes in them and send them across the ocean, like one of those, and [he] put a note inside. It was cute.”

