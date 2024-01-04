Jonathan Majors Is Giving His First Interview Since Guilty Verdict

Jonathan Majors will give his first interview.

The 34-year-old Marvel Cinematic Universe actor is speaking out for the first time since being found guilty of reckless assault and harassment in December.

The interview will take place on ABC News.

Jonathan was immediately dropped by Marvel Entertainment for his recurring film and TV role as Kang the Conquerer.

ABC News anchor Linsey Davis has the interview, which will debut on Good Morning America on Monday, January 8.

Additional segments will run on GMA3, with an extended version set to stream on Linsey‘s ABC News Live program Prime later that day. IMPACT x Nightline will also have a half-hour special featuring more unaired segments on January 11, exclusive to Hulu.

According to THR, Jonathan is unlikely to receive jail time and may appeal the decision.

