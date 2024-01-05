Travis Kelce Hints at His Feelings About Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Relationship

Taylor Swift has not yet commented on her best friend Selena Gomez‘s love life, but the next best thing just happened. Her boyfriend Travis Kelce is showing the “Single Soon” pop star some love amid her romance with Benny Blanco.

Earlier this week, Selena, 31, and Benny, 35 were photographed on their first public date since confirming that they were an item in December.

In the aftermath, Travis took to social media to hint at how he feels about the new couple.

Read more about how Travis Kelce reacted to the big date night…

The tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs seemingly made it clear that he was rooting for Selena and Benny in a subtle way: He liked a set of photos of the new couple that were shared on Instagram by GQ and GQ Sports.

While Taylor herself has not yet shown the relationship any love publicly, it does seem that she supports her bestie. After all, Benny did attend Taylor‘s pre-birthday party with Selena last month.

Did you see that Taylor seemingly predicted her relationship with Travis more than a decade ago?