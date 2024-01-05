Cher's Son Elijah Blue Allman Responds to Her Request to Establish Conservatorship Over Him

Cher‘s son, Elijah Blue Allman, has contested his mother’s legal attempts to establish a conservatorship over him.

In late December, the 77-year-old “Believe” pop icon filed court documents seeking to be named the conservator of his estate amid concerns that he was “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources.”

She expressed concerns that his money would be spent on drugs and cited mental health struggles as the reason for her concerns.

Elijah filed his response in court on Thursday (January 4).

In the documents, obtained by Page Six, Elijah states that “a conservatorship of the estate is not necessary at this time, no reason exists for the appointment of a conservator, the proposed conservator is not entitled to priority, and proposed conservator is unfit to serve.”

He wrote that he was “clean and sober from illicit substances for over 90 days” and said that he was “fully capable of and committed to managing the money I receive quarterly from the trust left by my late father.”

Elijah expressed that he was “willing to submit to future drug testing” and admitted to “struggling with addiction.”

Noting that he was not “comfortable” with Cher overseeing his estate, he wrote, “While I understand that my mother, the proposed conservator, believes she is looking out for my best interests and I appreciate her love and support, I do not need her unsolicited help or support at this time.

Cher‘s attempt to file a conservatorship comes a few months after she was accused of hiring men to kidnap Elijah. She has strong denied the claims.