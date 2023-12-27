Cher Files For Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman, Reason Why Revealed

Cher is filing suit for control over her son Elijah Blue Allman‘s estate.

The 77-year-old entertainer filed for a conservatorship over her 47-year-old son, in a bid to take control over his finances, as he is “substantially unable to manage his own financial resources,” according to documents obtained by The Blast.

“[Cher] has been unable to discuss Elijah’s preferences concerning the appointment of a temporary conservator because given Elijah’s current mental and physical health issues, discussed in detail in the concurrently filed Confidential Supplemental Information, he is unable to form or express a preference concerning the appointment of a conservator for his estate,” the suit reads.

In the lawsuit for conservatorship, Cher states that she is worried that any money he obtains will just be spent on drugs, due to his mental health and substance abuse issues.

“[Cher] is concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk,” according to the lawsuit.

The conservatorship news comes a few months after Cher was accused of hiring men to kidnap Elijah, his estranged wife Marieangela King claimed.

