Wed, 11 October 2023 at 11:54 am

Cher Breaks Silence About Allegations That She Hired Men to Kidnap Her Son Elijah Blue Allman

Cher is speaking out about kidnapping allegations, and her relationship with son Elijah Blue Allman.

Last month, a report claimed that the 77-year-old icon allegedly hired four men to kidnap her 47-year-old from a New York City hotel room in an apparent attempt at intervention in November of 2022. Elijah’s estranged wife, Marieangela King, made the claim in divorce documents she filed last December that recently surfaced.

Cher is now speaking out, telling People “that rumor is not true.”

She also confirms that the private family matter is related to her son’s addiction issues.

“I’m not suffering from any problem that millions of people in the United States aren’t,” she said.

“I’m a mother. This is my job — one way or another, to try to help my children. You do anything for your children. Whenever you can help them, you just do it because that’s what being a mother is. But it’s joy, even with heartache — mostly, when you think of your children, you just smile and you love them, and you try to be there for them.”

“I could fill a…I don’t even know, something gigantic with what I don’t know [about parenting]. I just keep trying,” she continued.

Find out more about the allegations.
Photos: Getty
